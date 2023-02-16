Man critically injured in Phoenix shooting near 27th Avenue, Van Buren Street

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street where they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Krynsky said police haven't yet detained a suspect and that officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

