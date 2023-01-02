Man critically injured in Queens hit-and-run

A man is clinging to life after he was mowed down by at least one hit-and-run driver in a Queens intersection Sunday, police said.

The 65-year-old victim was crossing Merrick Blvd. near 233rd St. in Laurelton when the driver of a dark-colored sedan slammed into him around 6:50 p.m., cops said.

The driver took off, leaving the victim in the street.

Witnesses told police he was then run over by the driver of a second dark-colored sedan who also fled the scene.

Responding medics found the victim in the street suffering from body trauma.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the drivers.