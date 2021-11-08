Man critically injured after shooting at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

A man is critically injured after a shooting occurred near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road Sunday night.

Phoenix police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. Officers discovered a man on the scene who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Phoenix police provided no further information about the man who was shot or any suspects.

Reach breaking news reporter Caroleina Hassett at caroleina.hassett@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @lena_hassett.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man critically injured in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road