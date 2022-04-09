Man critically injured in shooting in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

A man was left in critical condition Saturday afternoon following a shooting that also injured a 21-year-old woman near King Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before noon, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in. the 300 block of East 47th Street when a gunman approached and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, snd was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was injured to the head by bullet fragments and was taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.