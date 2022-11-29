Man critically injured after shooting in far southwest Fort Worth, police say

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday evening in far southwest Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hunter’s Trail and Fox Run Drive.

Police said the person sustained several gunshot wounds to his body.

The incident began over the purchase of an item, authorities said. The disagreement escalated to violence before the suspect fired upon the victim before leaving the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Fort Worth police is investigating the incident. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded to the scene.