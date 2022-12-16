Man critically injured in shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill.
Memphis Police responded to the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive just before 3 a.m. Friday regarding a shooting.
They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: