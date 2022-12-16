Man critically injured in shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police responded to the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive just before 3 a.m. Friday regarding a shooting.

They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

