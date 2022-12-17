Man critically injured after shooting in Horn Lake, police say

A man was critically injured after he was shot in Horn Lake, police said.

According to Horn Lake Police Department, officers responded just after 5 p.m. Friday near Goodman Road and Hampton Drive and found a man in the street with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said that one person had been detained in the shooting.

The police investigation is ongoing.

