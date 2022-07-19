Man critically injured in shooting incident on Jarrett Street in Thomasville on Tuesday afternoon

A man in Thomasville was critically wounded and flown by AirCare to the hospital after an alleged shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from the Thomasville Police Department's Twitter account, at 1:23 p.m. officers responded to the 500 bock of Jarrett Street in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

One person was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. The man was transported by AirCare to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation and have not released any information on suspects in the incident.

This is a developing story, check back later for further details.

