Man critically injured in shooting on Kansas City’s east side

A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Friday on Kansas City’s east side, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to the shooting near 13th Street and Belmont Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, Becchina said.

Further details, including suspect information, were not available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).