Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say

A man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station.

At 5:25 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1559 Sycamore View Road. A male was located and transported to ROH critical. The suspect(s) occupied a grey sedan. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/ZbmagYo4uP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 26, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that the suspect was in a grey sedan, at the time of the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

