Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say

12
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that the suspect was in a grey sedan, at the time of the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

