Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say
A man was shot early Wednesday morning.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station.
At 5:25 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1559 Sycamore View Road. A male was located and transported to ROH critical. The suspect(s) occupied a grey sedan. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/ZbmagYo4uP
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 26, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Police also said that the suspect was in a grey sedan, at the time of the shooting.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 with tips.
