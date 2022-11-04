Man critically injured in shooting, Memphis Police say

A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that a woman was detained at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

