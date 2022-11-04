Man critically injured in shooting near Jacksonville elementary school

A man in his 50s sustained critical injuries in a shooting early Friday near Pinedale Elementary School in the Lackawanna area.

According to JSO, several people were detained at the scene on Hunt Street and were being interviewed by detectives.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 1:00 am and found the man with multiple injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are seeking additional details on this shooting to the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.











