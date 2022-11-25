Man critically injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
A shooting in North Memphis on Thursday left one man in critical condition, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded just 5 p.m. to a shooting on North Dunlap Street near North Parkway and found that a man had been shot.
Police said that the shooting victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.
Police did not have suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: