Man critically injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say

A shooting in North Memphis on Thursday left one man in critical condition, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded just 5 p.m. to a shooting on North Dunlap Street near North Parkway and found that a man had been shot.

Police said that the shooting victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Police did not have suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

