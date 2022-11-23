Man critically injured after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot Wednesday morning in Orange Mound.

At 10:10 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Haynes Street, where a man had been shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect(s) fled in a grey vehicle heading west on Barron Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident, call 901-528-CASH with tips.

