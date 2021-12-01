Man critically injured in shooting outside downtown Hartford bar

A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a barfight in downtown Hartford Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened outside The Russell, 187 Allyn St., about 10:30 p.m., they said. Officers rushed to the restaurant after getting a report of a fight and shots fired.

When police arrived, there was no victim but officers found evidence of a shooting. Moments later, a man in his 30s showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

“The investigation revealed that the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred inside the establishment that continued outside into the street,” he said.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

The Russell is a downtown restaurant offering Jamaican and Caribbean fare. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was located on Pratt Street.

Black Bear Saloon used to occupy the space.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.