Man critically injured in shooting outside QuikTrip in Independence; person in custody

A man was critically injured when he was shot Friday during an argument with another man outside a QuikTrip in Independence, according to police.

Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a reported disturbance involving two men when one of the men allegedly shot the other at the QuikTrip in the 17800 block of East 39th Street, Independence police said on Facebook.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other person involved was taken into custody, police said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).