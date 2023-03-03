Man critically injured in shooting outside Exploria Stadium

A man was critically injured Friday afternoon in a shooting near Exploria Stadium in the Parramore neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 3:15 p.m. to South Parramore Avenue and West Church Street after a shooting was reported.

Investigators discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

He was in critical condition when the Orlando Fire Department took him to a hospital, police said.

Police did not provide information about the gunman.

At the scene of a shooting right in front of Exploria Stadium where a man was shot around 3:30 pm.



We counted over a dozen shell casings and are seeing over 30 evidence markers. pic.twitter.com/9mUACRWMyK — Sabrina Maggiore (@SabrinaWFTV) March 3, 2023

