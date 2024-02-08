Man critically injured after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday night.
Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of South Perkins Road at 8:52 p.m. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle.
Police say the suspect fled in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WATCH: Heavily armed thieves take SUV from Cordova home
If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.