Man critically injured after shooting on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday night, according to a Twitter post by the Norfolk Police Department.

Police received a report of a shooting around 9:10 p.m. in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road, near the Norview Gardens Apartments.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com