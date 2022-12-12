Man critically injured after shooting in South Memphis, police say

A man was critically injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in South Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3:15 p.m. Monday at South Wellington Street near Walker Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot, police said.

Police said that he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

