Man critically injured in south Fort Worth shooting, police say

A man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to the fire station located at 3209 Hemphill St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a man who had arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The victim had been shot in the chest, police said. He wasn’t able to provide any details about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, officials said, and police are investigating the shooting.

