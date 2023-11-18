Man critically injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was severely injured in a shooting in South Memphis early Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Kerr Avenue at 2:21 a.m.

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of UofM student Ava Christopher

Police say a man was located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.