Man critically injured in stabbing

Jul. 26—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man was severely injured when he was stabbed Monday evening, police said.

Thomasville officers responded to 109 Maple Ave. at about 6:02 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located Branndon Johnson, 35, who was stabbed several times at a residence in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, the Thomasville Police Department said. Police officers and Davidson County EMS personnel performed lifesaving measures on Johnson, who was taken to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition on Tuesday.

Two other people were at the house, police said.

No other information about the stabbing was released. Police said the investigation into the circumstances was continuing.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated and are not currently looking for any suspects.