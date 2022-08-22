Man critically injured in stabbing near downtown Fort Worth after theft allegation

A man was critically injured early Monday when he was stabbed by another man during a confrontation over an alleged theft, Fort Worth police said.

A 29-year-old man was booked into jail a few hours after the stabbing, according to jail records.

Fort Worth Jail records identified the suspect as Martin Martinez Rico, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not released the name of the man who was stabbed twice in the incident.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 200 block of North Main Street.

Police learned that there was a confrontation and allegation of theft between two men, a department spokesman said in an email. An argument escalated into violence when one man brandished a knife and stabbed the other in the right arm and chest, police said.

The man with the knife called 911 and reported that he had stabbed an unknown man in self-defense, according to a police incident report.

The caller also said that the man was lying partially in the West Fork Trinity River near the Tarrant County College campus in downtown Fort Worth.

After authorities arrived, the wounded man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.