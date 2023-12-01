Man critically injured in stabbing at South Nashville apartment

TechCrunch

GoMetro, a South African tech company that operates in the fleet management space, has raised £9 million (~$11.4 million) in a Series A funding round led by Zenobē Energy, a strategic investor renowned for financing and operating electric buses. Zenobē Energy also engages in large-scale battery projects for wind farms, with the U.K.’s National Grid among its valued customers (notably, the London-based company recently secured a $750 million investment from KKR, earmarked for fleet electrification financing). The fleet electrification platform, which finances large electric buses and trucks in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand and an interest in the U.S., currently manages and finances about 25% of the entire electric bus fleet in the U.K.