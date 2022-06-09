Man critically injured in stabbing Thursday at Lansing Twp. Walmart

LANSING TWP. – A domestic dispute led to a serious assault Thursday afternoon inside a Lansing-area retail store, police said.

A male victim was taken to Sparrow Hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed about 12:45 p.m. near the pharmacy department in the Walmart store on Towne Centre Boulevard, Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph said.

The stabbing stemmed from a dispute involving a woman, her male friend and her ex-boyfriend, Joseph said. The ex-boyfriend pulled a knife and stabbed the other man, he said.

The suspect ran from the store and punctured the tires on the victim's vehicle in the parking lot before driving off in a 2002 black Chevrolet Impala.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and were searching for him on Thursday afternoon, Joseph said.

