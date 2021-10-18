Man critically injured in Sunday shootout with Mississippi Highway Patrol officers in Walnut

Oct. 18—WALNUT — A 45-year old man has been critically injured following a Sunday afternoon shooting near Walnut.

Law Enforcement officials have, as of late Monday morning, not released the name of the man hospitalized in critical condition after being involved in Tippah County shootout between himself and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers, according to a release from the Mississippi Attorney General's office.

According to the release, the attorney general's office has designated the New Albany Police Department to investigate the incident, as all officer-involved shootings that involve state troopers that result in injury must be designated a law enforcement agency or task force to investigate the incident, pursuant to HB 974 which was passed during the 2021 Legislative Session.

The attorney general's office said it will release more information about the shooting as it becomes available.