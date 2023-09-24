Man critically injured in suspected North Highlands ‘gang-motivated’ shooting

A man was critically injured late Saturday in a North Highlands parking lot shooting that may have been “gang-motivated.”

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded between 10:20 and 10:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Madison Avenue and Jackson Street, said Amar Gandhi, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

About 10 minutes after deputies arrived, Gandhi said, they learned a man injured in the shooting was at a nearby hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He is now stable and expected to recover.

Sheriff’s detectives investigating the shooting believe it may be gang-motivated, Gandhi said.

The incident involved at least two sets of gunfire from two weapons, he said. Deputies recovered a fully automatic Glock handgun at the scene.

Twenty to 40 people were in the parking lot at the time of the incident, Gandhi said, and deputies detained three of them. None of the witnesses to the shooting cooperated with the Sheriff’s Office investigation, he said.