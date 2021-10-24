Man critically injured in Swissvale shooting

Oct. 24—The Allegheny County Police are asking the public's help in connection with a shooting that critically injured a man early Sunday in Swissvale.

Police reported that dispatchers were notified at 2:12 a.m. of a shooting on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue.

First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. The man, who was not identified, was transported to an undisclosed area hospital by ambulance. He is listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .