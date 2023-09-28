Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of Faronia Road before 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to Methodist South in critical condition. Preliminary information indicates the shooter is known to the victim.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

