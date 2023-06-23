Man critically wounded from central Fresno shooting. Suspect remains at large

A man in his 40s is in critical condition after getting shot by another man Thursday evening in central Fresno.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Clay and Fisher avenues, which is a block from the intersection of First and Olive avenues.

Fresno Police said the victim was on foot when he was approached by the suspect, who also was walking, and shots were fired.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso area and was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, according to Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart.

It was not immediately known how much shots were fired.

Police added the suspect took off eastbound in a dark-colored vehicle.

Detectives were checking for surveillance video in the area to further determine what led up to the shooting.