A man was shot and critically wounded on a Queens street Sunday evening, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was on 148th Ave. near 231 St. in Brookville when gunfire rang out about 6:20 p.m., cops said.

He was shot once in the chest.

Medics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known and there were no arrests Sunday night.