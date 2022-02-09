Man critically wounded after shooting breaks out at party near downtown Fresno

A man was shot and critically wounded during a party Tuesday night near downtown Fresno.

The shooting happened sometime after 7 p.m. near Santa Clara and North avenues.

Fresno Police said a 51-year-old man suffered two to three gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Officers rendered aid on the victim before emergency medical services arrived and transported the man to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

Police said the man was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Lt. Brian Valles said little information was known about why the shooting occurred or any description on a possible suspect since police have received little cooperation from those in attendance at the party.

Officers did find two shell casings but no firearm, Valles added.

Police was seeking a search warrant to go inside the house where the party occurred.