Man critically wounded in shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

Oct. 2—A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, according to a city Public Safety spokeswoman.

City police responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to two Shotspotter alerts for multiple rounds of gunfire in the 200 block of Wilbur Street.

Officers found a man nearby who was suffering from gunshot wounds and provided first aid until emergency medical crews arrived.

The man apparently was shot while he was inside a vehicle, the spokeswoman said, indicating a second occupant took cover in a nearby home and wasn't injured.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

No suspect was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The city's Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene and the Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .