Man critically wounded in Wilkinsburg shooting

Jeff Himler, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 26—A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Wilkinsburg, according to Allegheny County police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Montier Street, an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor said.

First responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .

