Man with cross tattoo on forehead wanted in Buckhead shopping center shooting

Atlanta police are looking for a man wanted for his role in a December 2022 Buckhead shooting.

Early in the morning on Dec. 7, 2022, Atlanta Police patrolling along Peachtree Rd., heard gunshots in the area of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street.

The address police provided is in the area of a Buckhead shopping center, which has a hookah lounge.

As an officer approached the area, he was stopped by a witness who said a man had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

Detectives investigated the incident and identified Kendall Fisher as a suspect in the shooting.

Fisher is pictured with what appears to be a cross tattoo on his forehead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Warrants were obtained for his arrest and fugitive investigators are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: