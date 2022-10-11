Man with crossbow gets shot in face when he won’t hand it over, WA cops say

A man was shot in the face and stomach after refusing to give his crossbow to someone who approached him, authorities in Washington said.

The 45-year-old man was sitting in his parked car behind a building with his crossbow on the passenger seat in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 7, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

A man walked up to his car and demanded the crossbow, but the man in the car refused to hand it over, police said.

The man then shot him in the face and stomach, police said.

Police said the wounded man drove off from the area and flagged someone down for help at 8:52 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

12-year-old dies after uncle accidentally shoots him while hunting, Minnesota cops say

5-year-old and 14-year-old shot in road rage fight between two men, Florida police say

Woman confronting group of teens intentionally hits one of them with car, NY cops say