Man crossing Columbia street struck and killed by vehicle

Columbia police are investigating after a man crossing West Beltline Boulevard late Wednesday night was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Police say the man was crossing Beltline near Edison Street when the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. That’s about a block north of W.A. Perry Middle School, T.S. Martin Park and Crescent Hill Cemetery. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after arrival, Columbia police said in a tweet.

Fatal collision involving a male pedestrian at the 3900 block of West Beltline at Edison Street. Pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a hospital moments ago. Driver is being questioned by #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety officers. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/nWTILjT4cq — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 23, 2021

On Thursday morning, police said they had reviewed video footage from the area and determined the man was wearing dark clothing while walking north across Beltline away from a crosswalk.

The driver who struck the pedestrian immediately pulled over and called 911, police said. The driver did not show any signs of impairment at the time, police say.

The deceased man has not yet been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.