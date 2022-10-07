Man crossing Glenn Highway on foot struck and killed by pickup, police say

Oct. 7—A man crossing the inbound Glenn Highway on foot near Boniface Parkway late Wednesday was struck by a pickup truck and declared dead at a hospital, Anchorage police said.

Two adults in the Chevrolet Colorado pickup were not injured in the collision around 8:30 p.m. and remained on the scene, police said in a 10:30 p.m. update. No charges had been filed.

"The victim's identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed," police said.

Inbound lanes of the Glenn were closed at Boniface while investigators processed the scene.

No further details of the incident were immediately made available by police.