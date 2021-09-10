Man crushed to death by his own car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Canada

A Canadian man was crushed to death by his own vehicle Tuesday at a McDonald’s in Vancouver.

The unidentified man dropped his credit card while trying to pay, police said. He opened his car door to grab it, and the vehicle rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and a structural piece of the building.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” Vancouver police officer Tania Visintin said in a press release.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the incident, which was captured on surveillance footage.