Man crushed to death by septic tank truck

A man is dead after being crushed by a septic tank truck.

A septic company had a truck at a home in Bluefield, West Virginia, according to WVVA.

Three people were standing outside outside the parked truck when it started sliding because of its position along with the wet ground, according to WSAZ.

A man was taken with the truck as it slid down.

Several bystanders made efforts to move the truck off the man but were unsuccessful, according to WSAZ.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released as the family has not been notified yet.