Man crushed by truck cargo at Port Everglades, BSO Fire Rescue says

A man working at Port Everglades was seriously injured after being crushed by cargo from a truck Monday afternoon.

Details about the incident, which happened around 1:15 p.m. at 1300 Eller Drive, are still unclear.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue spokesman, said paramedics took the man to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale “in very serious condition.”

Joy Oglesby, a Port Everglades spokeswoman, said the location where the incident occurred is “private property in the port’s jurisdictional area.”

The address is registered to a SEACOR Island Lines, a shipping company that transports cargo to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Representatives for the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.