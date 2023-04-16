WORCESTER - Worcester police crisis negotiators resolved a 12-hour standoff on June Street early Saturday.

About 6 p.m. Friday, the Police Department received a report of erratic and threatening behavior by a man who was the subject of an arrest warrant. When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in his residence, refusing to come out. Crisis negotiators were called.

Through phone calls and text, the suspect stated he was "armed and ready" and he threatened to stab officers, according to police.

By the time he agreed to leave his bedroom, about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, there were more than 20 officers on the scene, said Lt. Sean Murtha, a department spokesman.

The man's identity has not been released to the public for privacy reasons, as the situation was a "mental health issue," said Murtha.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police: Man in custody after 12-hour standoff in Worcester