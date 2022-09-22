Man in custody after alleged bank robbery attempt in Bigfork

Sep. 22—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob Glacier Bank in Bigfork on Tuesday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said his office got a call around 4 p.m., Sept. 20 after employees at the bank sounded their panic alarm. Employees told authorities that an individual entered and yelled something about a robbery before leaving, Heino said.

The bank went into lockdown until deputies arrived and arrested 50-year-old Jason Brain. He is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center with charges pending.

Glacier Bank in Bigfork saw a previous robbery attempt in March. In that incident, the suspect demanded money and threatened to use a firearm, but left without stealing anything or causing injury. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect in that case.

Heino said he has no information that would tie the two alleged robbery attempts together.