Man in custody after allegedly assaulting victim, leading deputies on pursuit in Hesperia

A man who allegedly attacked a person with a knife was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit in Hesperia over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The assault was reported around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 18900 block of Live Oak Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim and suspect were at a home when a verbal altercation turned physical. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Ruben Munoz, allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife and threatened to hurt witnesses, officials said.

As responding deputies arrived at the scene, Munoz drove off. Despite efforts to stop him, the suspect led authorities on a chase for miles before his vehicle was disabled and he was taken into custody.

Munoz was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and evading a peace officer with disregard of safety, officials said.

The victim, described only as a 48-year-old man, was taken to a trauma center for his injuries.

No further details about the incident have been released.

