Man in custody after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint at local gas station

“Give me everything you’ve got, your money.”

A local woman told Channel 11 News the parking lot of the typically busy Sunoco was empty as she went to return to her car. That’s when she said she noticed a man approach her from the side, and what happened next left her puzzled and frightened.

Arniece Shipman’s quick run to her neighborhood Sunoco on the corner of Stafford Street and Stanhope Street Sunday night turned scary.

“I went into the store, came right back out, and as I was walking out a man was standing there,” said Shipman.

As she left the Sunoco with her change purse and snack bag in hand, a man approached her with a gun demanding money.

“I’m going kill you ... give me your money,” the gunman yelled.

Shipman replied, " I don’t have no money, honey.”

That is when he demanded her car keys.

At that moment, Shipman realized her keys were still in her car and the parking lot was empty.

She ran back inside for help and says the gunman jumped into her car.

“His big shoe got stuck underneath the wheel, and he couldn’t get the car to start because he knocked the gear out trying to climb over the seat,” explained Shipman.

But she didn’t get any help from the cashier.

“We don’t call cops,” is what Shipman said the cashier told her.

Taking matters into her own hands, she ran back outside, snatching the keys from the car. The man with the gun ran off with just his one shoe and her purse. Once he was out of sight, Shipman drove home and called 911.

Multiple police departments arrived, and they were able to arrest 18-year-old Ka’ron Jones.

“He was so out of it, he was either on something or off of something,” explained Shipman.

Shipman is happy to be unhurt, but said she won’t be back to this store as often.

“It put a damper on it), I won’t visit as much. I used to come down and help a lot. That’s definitely cut off,” said Shipman.

Police say Jones was homeless and had been reported missing before this incident. He now faces multiple felonies including robbery and is in the Allegheny County Jail.

