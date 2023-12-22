Man in custody after allegedly taking baby from Yuba County home

Dec. 21—An infant was located and a suspect was in custody Thursday after the California Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert following a report of a child who was allegedly abducted from a home in Yuba County.

According to officials, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department received a call shortly after midnight on Thursday regarding a domestic dispute and possible child abduction in the 1800 block of Boardwalk Drive in Edgewater.

"The reporting party said she and her ex-boyfriend Lance Colon were in an argument when he left her residence with her 7-month-old daughter," the sheriff's department said. "The caller was able to provide a vehicle description and license plate number to our dispatcher."

The AMBER Alert initiated by the CHP "immediately notified all area law enforcement to be on the lookout for Colon and his vehicle," officials said. The typical cellphone alert associated with AMBER Alerts was "held off" because of the "early hour and direction of the investigation," officials said.

At about 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, Yuba County Sheriff's Office detectives, with assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, located the 7-month-old girl, officials said.

After an update on Thursday, officials said Colon allegedly took the child without consent after a fight with the child's mother at the home in the Edgewater area of Marysville.

"Colon and the infant were located safely at a home in Rancho Cordova where Colon was taken into custody without incident," officials said.

Colon was booked into Sacramento County Jail on a previous felony warrant and fresh charges of kidnapping, child abduction, domestic violence, intimidating a witness, and obstructing a person from dialing 911, officials said.

"We are so relieved this was resolved without anyone being harmed," Yuba County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Katy Goodson said in a statement. "Our deputies and detectives worked around the clock to locate this child and fortunately, she was found safe."