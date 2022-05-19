Man in custody, arrest warrants issued for 2 others after shooting at Dayton drive-thru Sunday

A Dayton man has been arrested and arrest warrants have been issued for two other men stemming from a shooting at a drive-thru Sunday afternoon, according to online court records.

>>RELATED: 2 victims of Dayton shooting in stable condition; Police seeking information leading to arrest

Arrest warrants were filed Wednesday for Lanile Brown III, 21, of Dayton, Vincent Miller, 20, of Dayton, and Contrieve Wilson, 19, of Huber Heights stemming from the shooting at Rut’s Drive-Thru Sunday, court records obtained by News Center 7 indicate.

Brown was arrested Thursday morning at a house on Edison Street in Dayton by Dayton police, online jail records show. Brown is currently listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 taken to hospital, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting at Rut’s in Dayton

Miller and Wilson are not listed in any area jail but have been charged with multiple counts of felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, court records show.

Police were called to the drive-thru on North James H. McGee Street around 5:35 p.m. Sunday on reports of a crash and car that hit a building.

A car, occupied with three people, pulled into the drive-thru when the driver noticed three other men were standing inside. All six people were known to each other and the driver of the car noticed guns coming from the pockets of the three men, later identified as Brown, Miller, and Wilson, police said in court records.

Brown, Miller, and Wilson are accused of firing shots as the driver tried to drive away. Two people in the car were hit by the gunfire and later taken to area hospitals for treatment. At last check Miami Valley Hospital reported both victims were in stable condition.

Contributed Photo/Montgomery County Jail

After the shots were fired the car the victims were in crashed at slow speeds into a nearby home.

Dayton police previously described the incident as a “targeted attack.”

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.