Man in custody for attempted murder found dead by hanging

Dec. 2—A Linda man in-custody for the alleged attempted murder of his mother-in-law on Friday was discovered hanging and unresponsive in his cell around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Office news release.

Upon discovering Tong Yang, 50, jail officers administered medical aid until paramedics arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, Yang was pronounced dead at approximately 1:15 a.m. YCSO arrested Yang on Friday after he allegedly shot a 59-year-old woman inside a residence in the 200 block of Horman Drive, Linda.

Deputies responded to the residence at around 8 a.m. for a call about a relative threatening family members with a gun. Several people who exited the home told deputies that another family member inside was holding down the alleged shooter and that a woman was shot. Deputies found Yang held down on the ground by another man and the injured woman on the floor. More than a dozen family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, including several children, according to YCSO.

Yang was housed alone at the time he was found by officers in accordance with COVID-19 protocols that place new jail intakes in quarantine for 14 days. He was last seen alive just before midnight on the routine hourly check. An investigation is underway to ensure all jail policies and procedures were followed during Yang's custody. The official cause of death will be released pending the completion of an autopsy, according to the release.

"We want to extend our sympathy to the Yang family for their loss," the release read.

Yang appeared in Yuba County Superior Court for his arraignment at 3 p.m. on Tuesday but had the hearing continued until Friday at 9 a.m. The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Yang with attempted premeditated murder, assault with a firearm, and making criminal threats.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said Wednesday that Yang's arraignment was continued because Yang needed a Hmong interpreter and because he intended to hire private counsel. Interpreter matters are typically heard on Fridays. Sorbello said Yang agreed to waive time with the assistance of language line — a call-in interpreting service.