PARK TWP. — A man was arrested after breaking into a home under construction in Park Township on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a house on Lakeshore Avenue near Quincy Street after a contractor building the house reported someone was there who wasn’t supposed to be.

Deputies found a man inside the home and took him into custody.

Investigators determined there may be a second, armed person inside the house. A perimeter was organized, and the house was eventually cleared by a police dog and deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man in custody for breaking into house under construction in Park Township